Puneet Chandra

CEO & Founder, Skootr
My entire journey of 15 years , with almost 4 failed startups and 2 successful ones, I am now aiming to dream bigger and better. constantly innovating and radical thinking is what I have believed all my life. Skootr aims at becoming a billion dollar dream. Skootr will open up UN-locked inventories and opportunities in commercial real estate giving Indian real estate millions of sq.ft. of hidden space that was not believed to be there. Aiming to revolutionize this segment. helping millions of people saving money and time resources.

#7 Reasons Why Co-working Spaces Can be Decisive for Your Start-up's Success
co-working spaces

#7 Reasons Why Co-working Spaces Can be Decisive for Your Start-up's Success

Top co-working facilities frequently organize networking events and also help in finding suitable industry mentors for the start-up.
4 min read
