Punit Dhillon

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of OncoSec Medical

Punit Dhillon is the co-founder and CEO of OncoSec Medical, a San Diego-based biotech company developing treatments for advanced-stage skin cancer. This year, the company reallocated its marketing budget to create Cancer Positive, an online community for those affected by cancer that inspires and encourages a positive state of mind. 

One Place Entrepreneurs Should Be Allocating Their Marketing Budget But Aren't
Marketing Strategies

One Place Entrepreneurs Should Be Allocating Their Marketing Budget But Aren't

For a number of reasons, founders and executives should be putting more of their marketing dollars in this underserved area.
5 min read
