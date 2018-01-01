Rabih Dabboussi

General Manager, Cisco UAE

Rabih Dabboussi is the General Manager of Cisco UAE. Dabboussi’s responsibilities also include driving and forging close relationships with the government and ensuring that Cisco’s business objectives and goals are closely aligned. With a key focus around smart and connected communities, Dabbousi is helping to drive Cisco’s Smart City strategy in the UAE as well as in the wider Middle East region as a whole. Along his journey, Dabboussi has achieved several U.S. technology patents that have helped differentiate Cisco’s products and solutions, and has lived and worked in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from North Carolina State University. 

Five Steps SMBs Should Take To Ensure Both Short- And Long-Term Success
Digital Communications

General Manager of Cisco UAE Rabih Dabboussi gives five factors SMBs should take for their short and long term strategies.
Unlocking Opportunities For Startups And SMBs With Digitization
Digital Communications

From healthcare to transport and beyond, the shift to digital ways of thinking is helping to streamline processes, remove inefficiency and create better experiences for patients, passengers and the general public alike.
