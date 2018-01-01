Rabih Dabboussi is the General Manager of Cisco UAE. Dabboussi’s responsibilities also include driving and forging close relationships with the government and ensuring that Cisco’s business objectives and goals are closely aligned. With a key focus around smart and connected communities, Dabbousi is helping to drive Cisco’s Smart City strategy in the UAE as well as in the wider Middle East region as a whole. Along his journey, Dabboussi has achieved several U.S. technology patents that have helped differentiate Cisco’s products and solutions, and has lived and worked in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from North Carolina State University.