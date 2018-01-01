Rachael Qualls is the founder and CEO of Angel Capital Group, the only angel investment group to date that is not geographically specific in its investment focus. Its unique model not only provides angel investors with a wide range of high-quality deals, but it also offers talented startups and entrepreneurs a reliable capital source.
Starting a Business
5 Tips for Getting Acquired
CEO of angel investment group Angel Capital Group Rachael Qualls provides young entrepreneurs insight into how to position their startup for acquisition.