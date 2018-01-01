Rachel Gillett

Rachel is a careers reporter at Business Insider. She previously wrote and edited for Fast Company’s Leadership section. Her work as a multimedia journalist has also been featured on PopPhoto.com, AOL.com, The Huffington Post, and elsewhere.
New Year's Resolution
30 Highly Successful People Share Their New Year's Resolutions for 2018
Find out what 30 super-successful people plan to accomplish in 2018.
Success
What 25 Highly Successful People Were Doing at Age 25
Everyone's measure of and path to success is different.
Wal-Mart
Walmart Punishes Employees for Taking Sick Days, New Report Says
Walmart, the single largest employer in America with 2.3 million employees worldwide, has come under fire for its attendance policy.
Life Hack
13 Highly Useful Skills You Can Learn in a Minute
Everyone loves a good life hack, especially if it's super quick to pick up.
Personal Development
10 Skills That Are Hard to Learn But Pay Off Forever
The best things in life may be free, but that doesn't mean they won't take time, sweat and perseverance to acquire.