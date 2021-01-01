Raghu Krishnaiah

Raghu Krishnaiah

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Chief Operating Officer, the University of Phoenix

About Raghu Krishnaiah

Raghu Krishnaiah, the chief operating officer at University of Phoenix, is responsible for all operating strategy and results. His experience includes P&L management, strategy, sales and marketing, product, operations, technology, human resources and data analytics.

More From Raghu Krishnaiah

Apprenticeships Demand a Fresh Look From Employers in the Knowledge Economy
Success

Apprenticeships Demand a Fresh Look From Employers in the Knowledge Economy

They can help address the growing skills gap in such industries as retail, technology and data analysis.
4 min read