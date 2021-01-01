About Raghu Krishnaiah
Raghu Krishnaiah, the chief operating officer at University of Phoenix, is responsible for all operating strategy and results. His experience includes P&L management, strategy, sales and marketing, product, operations, technology, human resources and data analytics.
Success
Apprenticeships Demand a Fresh Look From Employers in the Knowledge Economy
They can help address the growing skills gap in such industries as retail, technology and data analysis.