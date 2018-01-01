Rahul Agarwal

A true Indian misfit, He is a blogger, SEO consultant, content lover, Co-founder and CTO at ButterlyYours.com which creates customized merchandise that provide simple (yet funny) solution to 'Little Problems.'
Failure
6 Things No One Told You About Fear of Failure
From startup entrepreneurs to Steve Jobs, everyone faces the fear of failure. Here's a piece of advice from my first-hand experience.
Advertising
What Businesses Value More Than Money Today
Yes, something is more valuable than revenue for you today. After all, what would you do if no one cares to listen to what you are saying?
Starting Up
My Most Valuable Productivity Hack For 'Wantrepreneurs'
College dropouts, you might have dreams of becoming an entrepreneur but with no plan, you're heading towards making a lot of mistakes