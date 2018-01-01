Rahul Agarwal

Rahul Agarwal

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CTO, ButterlyYours.com

A true Indian misfit, He is a blogger, SEO consultant, content lover, Co-founder and CTO at ButterlyYours.com which creates customized merchandise that provide simple (yet funny) solution to 'Little Problems.'

More From Rahul Agarwal

6 Things No One Told You About Fear of Failure
Failure

6 Things No One Told You About Fear of Failure

From startup entrepreneurs to Steve Jobs, everyone faces the fear of failure. Here's a piece of advice from my first-hand experience.
7 min read
What Businesses Value More Than Money Today
Advertising

What Businesses Value More Than Money Today

Yes, something is more valuable than revenue for you today. After all, what would you do if no one cares to listen to what you are saying?
5 min read
My Most Valuable Productivity Hack For 'Wantrepreneurs'
Starting Up

My Most Valuable Productivity Hack For 'Wantrepreneurs'

College dropouts, you might have dreams of becoming an entrepreneur but with no plan, you're heading towards making a lot of mistakes
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.