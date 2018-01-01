Rahul Singh

Rahul Singh

Founder & CEO, The Beer Café

More From Rahul Singh

How Can the Food & Hospitality Industry Deal With Demonetization
Currency

How Can the Food & Hospitality Industry Deal With Demonetization

An important aspect of this is the long-term effect of establishing a legitimate accounting system and books.
3 min read
Taking that Leap : 5 Things An Entrepreneur Should Know Before Investing in a Startup
Investors

Taking that Leap : 5 Things An Entrepreneur Should Know Before Investing in a Startup

Understanding the fundamental difference between an entrepreneur and an investor!
5 min read
What Are the Benefits of Amalgamating Augmented Reality in the Food & Beverage Industry
Augmented Reality

What Are the Benefits of Amalgamating Augmented Reality in the Food & Beverage Industry

The Beer Café has partnered with Blippar; are more amalgamations waiting to happen?
3 min read
