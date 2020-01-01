An alum of the Delhi College of Engineering and then Stanford University, Rajat has previously founded companies like Shimply and Social Apps HQ. Rajat’s greatest passion now is finding ways to take medicines and verified medical information to every corner of India.
About Rajat Garg
More From Rajat Garg
Health
Why You Should Consider Teleconsulting Before Visiting a Hospital During This Crisis
Online medical platforms are devoted to closing the loop: from consultation to prescription, sample collection and medicine delivery.