A Vice President at Epson

Rajeev Mishra is the vice president of North America commercial marketing and new business development at Epson America, Inc. Rajeev Mishra joined Epson in 1998 and currently oversees product management and marketing for Epson's projector, point of sale, color label, and wearables categories. In addition, he manages the commercial channel marketing and sales enablement team. 

Collaborative Quotient Is the Secret to Creating Value at Your Company
A company with a high collaborative quotient has the ability to consistently tap into the collective talent of its best and smartest people to develop business solutions.
