Ramki Gaddipati

Ramki Gaddipati

Co-founder and CTO, Zeta

Ramki Gaddipati is Chief Technology Officer and the co-founder of Zeta, the fastest and most convenient way to make payments in India. Ramki leads a strong team of engineers to give the product a stable foundation at Zeta. He is extremely passionate about product engineering with a strong sense of initiative and commitment to excellence at every step.

Ramki has been involved with the Directi Group for seven years, having led several tech initiatives in various capacities. In the past Ramki co-founded Bridle Information and Technology Solutions and was listed in Asia’s Best Entrepreneurs Under 25 by BusinessWeek in 2006. He holds a Master’s degree in Management and a Master’s in Software Systems from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

More From Ramki Gaddipati

Here's What Office Cafeterias Have To Do With Employee Productivity
Productivity

Here's What Office Cafeterias Have To Do With Employee Productivity

The technology used in an automated cafeteria includes mobile apps, near-field communication, RFID-enabled devices, even card-based systems to provide a familiar payment experience
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.