VP of Business Development - Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group

Ramsay Rankoussi is Vice President of Business Development- Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group . Based in Dubai, Ramsay looks after the group’s strategic growth across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey and reports directly to the Chief Development Officer. Tasked with increasing the group’s regional hotel portfolio and footprint, Ramsay is an expert deal maker, leading transactions from sourcing through to execution.