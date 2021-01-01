About Randy Moore
Randy Moore brings over 16 years of meaningful, dynamic experience in pedagogy and leadership to his role as COOP Careers' COO. Moore oversees the operations of the fast-growing nonprofit, helping underserved college graduates overcome underemployment through digital skills and peer connections.
