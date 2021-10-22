Raoul Milhado

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Founder of Elitium

Raoul Milhado is the CEO of Elitium. He has been building businesses from the ground up and is working hard on building a brand that lays the foundation of capitalizing on the industry. He is actively working on expanding a new economy to help others live a life of independence, value, and growth.

http://elitium.io

Follow Raoul Milhado on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

The Art Oligarchy Is Over: NFTs Have Opened the Market to All

The art world is no longer controlled by art dealers, galleries and curators. Thanks to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), anyone can now find and buy investment-grade artworks in a matter of clicks.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like