Ravi Tennety is the CEO of Excelus Learning Solution, skill development and training wing of Quess. He has been associated with Quess since 2018 and comes with more than 25 years of experience across various industries including manufacturing, retail , internet and telecommunications. Prior to joining Quess, Ravi was the COO for Tata Teleservices consumer Business, handling the circles of MP, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat where he was responsible for 1200 cr. Revenue business and managing 500 member team in the B2C space. Along with this, he was Head of Sales and Operations at Bharati Airtel. He is B.Tech, Birla Institute of Technology and MBA, IIM Kolkata