Ravikant Prakash started his career after his education from the National Institute of Fashion Technology-Kolkata. He started his career as a Fashion Designer at S & S Creations, New Delhi, post which he further worked with The Hope Foundation, Kolkata as a Project Manager & Fashion Designer. Getting a step further in pursuing his career Ravikant became a part of the renowned Red Chief Retail (Shirts & Denims) as a Senior Menswear Designer. Thereafter, his career graph elevates in the right direction with Arvind Mills (Denim), where he worked as the Design Head.

A major breakthrough and achievement for Mr. Ravikant were when he became the finalist at “THE DEBUT” – fashion design contest in 2007 by Wills Lifestyle FDCI. He also went on to be awarded the winner of “Best Garment Construction” in the same year by Usha – NIFT Award. In 2015, he was awarded Best Designer for Red Chief Retail. A few of his recent achievements include winning the Best Designer for Arvind Ltd Denim 2017, Best Team Award for Arvind Ltd Denim 2018 and recently receiving the title of The Couturier 2018-19 by Arvind Denim Division