Reenita Malhotra Hora
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Chapter by Episode Productions
Reenita Malhotra Hora is the CEO of Chapter by Episode Productions. She has years of experience growing organizations from startups to medium-sized businesses through storytelling, creative marketing and business strategy. Hora has also written seven books.
Latest
Why I Don't Hire People Who Do Their Job
If a company is going to create real change, its employees must be innovative and go above and beyond in their work.
