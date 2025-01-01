René-Sylvain Bédard
Bio
René-Sylvain Bédard, author of Secure by Design, is a cybersecurity expert and founder of Indominus Managed Security, a Managed Security service provider dedicated to combating cyber crime. With almost thirty years of experience in technology and cybersecurity, he has advised governments, financial institutions, and businesses on building effective cyber security strategies. As a Microsoft partner for over twenty years, René-Sylvain was fortunate to forge strong relationships within the company and receive training from some of its greatest experts. René-Sylvain and his team are working to put an end to the scourge of cyber crime by rallying around the hashtags #CybercrimeisDead and #StoptheBully.