Reuben Lee
Bio
Reuben Lee is a journalist and writer with over two decades of experience tracking the Asian markets in areas of business, technology, and startups.
The Tokenization Revolution: Reshaping How We Own and Trade Assets
The traditional financial system, with its restricted trading hours and complex, costly intermediaries, is undergoing a refreshing transformation. The emergence of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization is reimagining trading and ownership of an array of securities.