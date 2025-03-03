Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2013, entrepreneur Stephan Français set out on the path to an ambitious goal: to revive the legendary Thomson brand and establish it as a force to be reckoned with in competitive computing. Over a decade later, Metavisio — THOMSON Computing has grown into a thriving, affordable, global player built for innovation and technological agility.

"I took over the Thomson brand because I knew there was a place in a computer world dominated by the Americans and the Chinese," Français explained. "In 2013, I launched slim computers with very affordable public prices. I worked with my teams very hard to implement a range in France, then in Europe, and now in the world, with the desire to highlight technology and affordable pricing."

Computing a Different Path

Français knew from the outset that competition was significant in the computing industry, requiring a meticulous approach to overcome the industry's tech giants. Instead of adopting the conventional business models of the six information technology (IT) giants, which often rely on long product cycles and heavy marketing expenses, Metavisio — THOMSON Computing chose a different path.

"The 6 IT giants, spend so much on marketing, team and infrastructure such as fancy expensive buildings and offices that they are obliged to keep their product ranges for 3 or 4 years minimum," Français says.

He explained that Metavisio — THOMSON Computing makes the products available to customers as soon as the design department has finalized and tested them, after which they take orders and organize production. Français attributed this "unique efficiency" to why Metavisio has been so successful without following the big 6 information technology (IT) giants.

Global Expansion, Localized Strategy

Starting with a stronghold in the French retail market, Metavisio — THOMSON Computing has since expanded to 37 countries, including key market regions like India and the Middle East.

"Whenever you're trying to open new markets, you must firstly and always understand the culture. Secondly, you must provide value to that particular location you wish to expand in and nearly always it implies direct and indirect job creations," Français says.

He described how the process usually starts by meeting with decision-makers in the respective location, understanding the people's wants and needs, and then working to fulfill them. "Often, this begins with creating an assembly or production line as it directly creates jobs on the ground level and upwards. Having strong structural ties in an area where you wish to expand and develop is key to opening new markets," Français explains.

Balance and Adaptation

Metavisio — THOMSON Computing maintains its competitive pricing by optimizing its supply chain and maintaining close relationships with multiple component suppliers. While its products are designed in France, assembly takes place in China and India under strict quality control.

Français detailed the optimizations in place, explaining that Metavisio — THOMSON Computing puts forward two or three suppliers for each part of the computers it offers, making all its ranges in France "near locations such as Seine and Marne. "From the realization of the working sample, we take orders from our customers, we work with the best suppliers of components," Français says. "Our control before delivery is total, and we are never out of components for these reasons.

As technology evolves, so does Metavisio — THOMSON Computing, which stays ahead of the curve by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and sustainable practices into its products. Français explained that Metavisio — THOMSON Computing is "always one step ahead" on the entire component chain due to the company's very small stocks to sell in comparison to the 6 IT giants.

Metavisio - THOMSON Computing's adaptation-to-demand strategy has involved creating key partnerships around the world, enabling the rapid execution of product creation and delivery. Through those partnerships, Français revealed one of Metavisio — THOMSON Computing's strategic milestones: the release of "a THOMSON SUPERCOMPUTING AI platform solution from March 1, 2025."

Combining its vision for the road ahead and its commitment to providing customers with affordable and accessible computing, Metavisio — THOMSON Computing is well on its way to shaking up the computing industry — one component at a time.