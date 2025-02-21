BitDCA is a Bitcoin-focused project with a clear mission: to bring an innovative solution to the market that facilitates broader Bitcoin adoption.

What started with small ventures and big dreams for Jan Záruba, CEO and Co-Founder of Prague-based BitDCA, soon became the foundations of an entirely new method of Bitcoin saving. A lifelong entrepreneur, Záruba now leads a 30+ member team that's determined to make cryptocurrency accumulation a far smoother process with better standards.

"A small project should meet the standards of top industry players," Záruba said, noting how his earlier entrepreneurial experiences crafted the future of BitDCA. "I also learned that success isn't just about having a great idea — it's about execution. With BitDCA, I focused on surrounding myself with the right people. Maintaining control over key decisions, and constantly refining the product. That approach made all the difference."

Micro-Saving Bitcoin

According to Záruba, the vision behind BitDCA and Littlebit is both straightforward and deeply rooted in the fundamentals of decentralization.

"BitDCA is a Bitcoin-focused project with a clear mission: to bring an innovative solution to the market that facilitates broader Bitcoin adoption." By automating micro-savings directly via everyday card payments, the soon-to-launch Littlebit app sets out to strip away the complexity and "make it accessible to as many people as possible."

The Czech Republic's rich crypto history — hosting the world's first mining pool and hardware wallet — is what crafts BitDCA's ethos. The focus on building tools that give users control over their financial future is a concept BitDCA stands by and one that resonates even more in a nation with an acute historical awareness of totalitarian regimes.

Overcoming Complexity

Building an automated Bitcoin-saving app was no small feat. "One of the biggest technical challenges was making the entire process feel truly seamless for the user. We wanted a system where people could just go about their daily lives, use their card as usual, and in the background, Bitcoin would be accumulating automatically," says Záruba.

He also highlights the struggle users and companies alike face when making the opportunity psychologically palatable:

"Bitcoin still feels intimidating to a lot of people. Many see it as something for traders or tech enthusiasts rather than an asset they can gradually accumulate. The second challenge was behavioral. People struggle with saving money in general — there's always something else to spend it on. That's why we build Littlebit around micro-savings."

Despite the rising competition, Záruba believes BitDCA holds a unique edge that outperforms other Bitcoin-saving solutions: easy integration into everyday spending. He explained that due to competitors focusing either on lump-sum purchases or requiring users to manage their investments actively, Littlebit's fundamental everyday difference makes Bitcoin saving "completely effortless."

EU Regulations and Financial Habits

Regulation in the European Union has been a major hurdle, but Záruba sees a silver lining that Littlebit can capitalize on to expand its services rapidly, without separate licensing in each country and without barriers.

"Europe is a highly regulated market, and compliance with AML, GDPR, and especially MiCA has significantly increased both development time and costs. While these regulatory demands are strict, they also bring a key advantage — once we obtain MiCA approval."

Ultimately, Záruba's vision for the future isn't just about Bitcoin; it's about instilling positive financial habits that make saving "effortless" and forming new long-term financial norms. He says that most people agree they should set money aside regularly, ideally for long-term potential assets, but in reality, those goals rarely translate into action due to the discipline and constant attention required.

This is where Littlebit "changes the game," he says. "Bitcoin is entering a new phase where it's no longer just an asset for individuals and institutions — nation-states and financial giants are beginning to take it seriously." With the Littlebit app set to launch in 2025, BitDCA is preparing to overhaul how people save — one card swipe at a time.