Rich Mintzer is a journalist and author of more than 80 nonfiction books, including several on starting a business and a dozen for Entrepreneur Press. He hails from Westchester, New York, where he lives with his family.

How This Husband-and-Wife Team Made Broadway Accessible
Learn how two producers brought a niche interest to the masses.
5 min read
Women Angel Investors Take Center Stage
Panelists share with crowd of 200 at FundingPost event.
6 min read
Running a Successful Family Business From Home
Find out how these 5 families run their companies without starting World War III.
9 min read
7 Essential Startup Steps
Make sure you've covered all your bases before you launch.
4 min read
Where Ideas Meet Investors
Entrepreneurs and major investors meet face to face at the Venture Capital Showcase.
4 min read
Start Your Own Mail Order Business
6 tips to understanding the industry and clientele.
6 min read
What to Sell for Your Mail Order Business
Consider these things when picking out the products to mail to customers.
5 min read
Beware the Business Saboteur
Read the cautionary tales of 3 entrepreneurs who were duped into bad business decisions but continued to thrive.
6 min read
Reduce Office-Party Waste
With biodegradable cups, recycled wrapping paper and organic wine, you can throw a great party that's still eco-friendly.
3 min read
Caring Entrepreneurs Become Local Angels
Recruiting locals and hiring from a youth work program have helped these businesses succeed in their mission and community.
6 min read
The Basics of Greening Your Business
Run a more eco-friendly company with these 5 easy and cost-effective tips.
8 min read
Top 5 Innovations for Business Owners
Since we haven't found a way to invent 25 hours in a day, these smart gadgets are the next best thing.
5 min read
The 4 People Every Business Owner Needs
Starting a business is tough, so it pays to get a little help from your friends.
7 min read
Embrace Greener Commuting
Reduce your carbon footprint with employee carpool and biking incentives.
5 min read
