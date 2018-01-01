Guest Writer

President and CEO, The NHP Foundation

Richard Burns is president and CEO of the the NHP Foundation (NHPF), which he joined in 2009. He has since overseen the $226 million acquisition of 28 properties representing over 8,000 units. In addition, Burns created a $50 million predevelopment/acquisition fund, and works closely with partner organizations, with whom he's underwritten funding for eight affordable housing complexes, with 1,320 units. During his tenure at NHPF, Burns has led the efforts to secure $483 million in development funding using the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), which he calls the “affordable housing industry’s most successful production tool.”