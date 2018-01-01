Richard Shaffer

Senior Vice President, Growth Markets and Enrollment Center at Colonial Life
Richard Shaffer is the SVP of growth markets and the enrollment center at Colonial Life. He leads strategy development and program and service support for Colonial Life’s large account and public sector markets, as well as a center of excellence responsible for setting enrollment strategy.

More From Richard Shaffer

5 Cost-Effective Strategies for Better Benefits Enrollment
Health Insurance

Creating a benefits enrollment process that is clear, concise and tailored to your business will simplify the process for employers and their workforce.
6 min read
4 Tips for a Stronger Employee Benefits Program in a Multigenerational Workplace
Benefits

Knowing your workforce demographic -- including what they appreciate and need -- is vital to recruiting and retaining talent across a workplace that can now employ up to five generations.
6 min read
