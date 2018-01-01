Richard Weissman

Richard Weissman

President of The Learning Experience
Richard S. Weissman is president of The Learning Experience® (TLE®), one of the country’s fastest growing early learning academies for children 6 weeks to 5 years old. As of February 2014, TLE® has 207 system-wide centers including 126 operating centers (107 franchised and 19 Company-owned) and 81 centers in various forms of development.

5 Smart Moves in Good Times and Not-So-Good Times
The Great Recession panicked many business leaders into rash moves that weakened their companies. Make adjustments but don't abandon what built your brand.
