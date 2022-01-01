Signing out of account, Standby...
Richelle DeVoe
Marketing Strategist
For over Seven years, Richelle DeVoe has worked behind the scenes growing emerging brands by leveraging customer insights. Her research driven marketing strategies have resulted in multi-million dollar campaigns. She’s worked with clients including Death Wish Coffee, Farnam Street, and Hologram.
Follow Richelle DeVoe on Social
Latest
Looking For A Million-Dollar Idea? This 3-Step Process Will Help You Find One
How to survey your customers to understand what they really want.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Olivier Chateau
Co-Founder & CEO of Health Union
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Jeff Meade
Founder and CEO of MEADE
-
Ryan Fritsch
Co-Founder at Cloud Paper
-
Jose Flores
Global Motivator, Mindset Disruptor, & Best-Selling Author
-
Tanner Simkins
Founder and CEO of Complete SET Agency
-
Zain Jaffer
Founder and President of Zain Ventures