Ritika Kumar

Chief-sub Editor, Entrepreneur India

Alice in wonderland who was covering luxury and lifestyle suddenly fell into the world of entrepreneurs. Exploring and enjoying the world of start-ups, entrepreneurship and business of life.  

Opening SMEs to New Ideas
Banking

Opening SMEs to New Ideas

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) wants to position itself as a niche player in SME funding.
4 min read
3 Ways How Daylight Inclusion At Workplace Can Improve Productivity
Workplaces

3 Ways How Daylight Inclusion At Workplace Can Improve Productivity

Snushine in your office.
5 min read
Flying High: These 4 entrepreneurs promise you the best of life
Opportunity

Flying High: These 4 entrepreneurs promise you the best of life

India is one of the strongest markets for private jets with expanding business interests and increasing number of billionaires.
8 min read
Design in India!
Design

Design in India!

India's Copycat image in Start-up zone will only shed itself when it will be worthwhile to do A NEW
2 min read
