Ritika Kumar

Alice in wonderland who was covering luxury and lifestyle suddenly fell into the world of entrepreneurs. Exploring and enjoying the world of start-ups, entrepreneurship and business of life.
Banking
Opening SMEs to New Ideas
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) wants to position itself as a niche player in SME funding.
Workplaces
3 Ways How Daylight Inclusion At Workplace Can Improve Productivity
Snushine in your office.
Opportunity
Flying High: These 4 entrepreneurs promise you the best of life
India is one of the strongest markets for private jets with expanding business interests and increasing number of billionaires.
Design
Design in India!
India's Copycat image in Start-up zone will only shed itself when it will be worthwhile to do A NEW