My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma

Director and HR Head, India, Oath

More From Ritu Sharma

Five Top Tips For Creating a Successful Resume
Tips

Five Top Tips For Creating a Successful Resume

So if you are looking for a new role, stick to these five resume fundamentals to give you the best chance of getting over the first recruitment hurdle
4 min read