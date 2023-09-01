Robbin Champaigne
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Director of human resources at Hallmark Business Connections
Robbin Champaigne is the director of human resources at Hallmark Business Connections, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hallmark Cards that helps businesses strengthen relationships with their customers and employees by deepening emotional connections with them through life event marketing.
The True Cost of Employee Turnover During a Recession? Your Entire Business. Rethink Your Strategy to Make Your Top Talent Stay.
In the midst of ongoing economic uncertainty and increased layoffs, companies must rethink priorities to keep top talent from leaving.