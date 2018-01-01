Robert Courtney

Robert Courtney

Guest Writer
Senior Executive Director, Retail Profile Russia and Retail Impulse Nordics

Robert Courtney is the senior executive director of Retail Profile Russia and Retail Impulse Nordics. He is an American lawyer and business executive with over 25 years’ experience as a principal in or advisor to the development and management of new ventures in Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, China, Taiwan and Japan. His international business and legal experience includes franchising, cross-border joint ventures, retail, real estate, healthcare services, travel, and information technology. 

 

 

 

More From Robert Courtney

When Doing Business in Countries That, Um, Don't Like Us, Here's What You Need to Know
International Business

When Doing Business in Countries That, Um, Don't Like Us, Here's What You Need to Know

Russia, Ukraine, China, Syria, Iran, the Central African Republic, Cuba? Doing business in those places is risky but full of opportunity.
8 min read
