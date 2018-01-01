Robert Reffkin

Robert Reffkin

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Compass
Robert is the founder and CEO of Compass, a technology-driven real estate company in New York and DC.

More From Robert Reffkin

Why Startups Need Leaders, Not Bosses
Ask the Expert

Why Startups Need Leaders, Not Bosses

There's no place where strong leadership is needed more than in a hectic startup environment in which the odds are most stacked against you, and Herculean efforts to gain and maintain traction are required daily, not quarterly
4 min read
6 Powerful Tips to Get the Most Out of Networking
Ask the Expert

6 Powerful Tips to Get the Most Out of Networking

Getting connected is a strategic treasure hunt, a quest to find ways to plug holes to support your startup's mission and objectives.
4 min read
What It Really Takes to Be an Entrepreneur
Ask the Expert

What It Really Takes to Be an Entrepreneur

Our expert, Robert Reffkin, discusses what it takes to be successful and how entrepreneurship really has nothing to do with business ownership.
4 min read
3 Must-Use Tactics to Differentiate Your Company From the Competition
Competition

3 Must-Use Tactics to Differentiate Your Company From the Competition

Making the choice to select substance over splash is critical in building a deep, unique product.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.