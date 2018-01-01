Robert Wallace is executive vice president of marketing at Tallwave, where he leverages his entrepreneurial and strategic marketing expertise to develop and implement Lean Startup strategies for Tallwave early-stage ventures. He has more than a decade of startup and client-side experience developing growth strategies, positioning companies, and bringing products to market.
Core Values
A Set of Core Values Is What Makes Company Culture a Real Thing
When your team has shared values you worry less about them leaving for more money somewhere else.
Rebranding
4 Ways to Survive Your Company's Rebrand
When your "brand" no longer defines what your business is actually all about, it may be time to pivot. Here's how.
Marketing Strategies
Think You're Not Ready for a Marketing Budget? Think Again.
Use these three steps -- whether you've got tons of capital or not -- to build up the all-essential marketing campaign.
Storytelling
4 Elements of Brand Stories That Inspire Customer Loyalty
The most important asset your business can have is customers who've connected with your narrative.
Exploring New Markets
How to Survive In a Market That You're Inventing
The nice thing about competitors is they prove there is a market but the entrepreneurial pioneers have a tougher path to success.
Entrepreneurship
Reports of Declining Entrepreneurship Are Not What They Seem
Entrepreneurship is alive and thriving but ill-conceived startups that attracted investors in headier times, not so much.