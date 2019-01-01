My Queue

Rodney Sampson

Rodney Sampson

Guest Writer
CEO & Chairman
Rodney Sampson's mission is to ensure under-utilized communities have equitable access to the multi-generational wealth creation opportunities afforded in the innovation economy as definitive paths to reducing poverty and the racial wealth gap everywhere.

More From Rodney Sampson

Debunking the Myths of Racial Equity: What Entrepreneurs Need to Know
Workplace Diversity

Debunking the Myths of Racial Equity: What Entrepreneurs Need to Know

A culture of belonging in the company is nice but what matters is guaranteeing parity in income and equity for Black, Latinx and women team members.
8 min read