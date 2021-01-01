About Roee Ganot
Roee is a growth marketing and SEO expert who specializes in SaaS & B2B industries. His professional portfolio includes hands-on experience in performance-based marketing for global brands with proven results in improving traffic and revenue. He is also a father and football aficionado!
