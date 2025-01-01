Roei Samuel
Roei Samuel is the CEO and Founder of Connectd, a data-driven talent platform that pairs early-stage companies with fractional board advisers (CMOs, CFOs, strategy advisors, etc). The Connectd platform processes real-time financial data from its member companies to instantly match them by need with relevant experts from their 6000+ members across the UK and US.
UK Businesses Should Embrace Fractional Advisors for Growth
News about the accounting firm EY's plans to lay off dozens of senior partners made the rounds earlier this month, the latest in the corporate shedding of jobs. Businesses must prove their capacity for automation now, not headcount.