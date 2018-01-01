Roger L. Brooks

Roger L. Brooks is the author of The Power of Loyalty: 10 Essential Steps to Build a Successful Customer Loyalty Strategy. He can be reached at (607) 584-5109 or at author@thepowerofloyalty.com.

Four Steps to Launching a Loyalty Program
Four Steps to Launching a Loyalty Program

Structured programs can help you grow your business, retain customers and trump the competition.
Loyalty Marketing in Action
Loyalty Marketing in Action

What you can learn from Neiman Marcus' loyalty program
The Art of Feel-Good Loyalty Incentives
The Art of Feel-Good Loyalty Incentives

Reward your customers -- they'll reward you with repeat business.
The Power of Loyalty

The Power of Loyalty

