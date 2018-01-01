Roger St. Pierre is senior vice president at First Western Federal Savings Bank, one of the nation’s leading brokers of IRA non recourse loans specializing in customized lending on income-producing properties. Operating since 1979, First Western Federal Savings Bank is committed to honest, no-nonsense customer communication.
Older Entrepreneurs
How Older Entrepreneurs Can Turn Age to Their Advantage
Nearly a quarter of new entrepreneurs are boomers aged 55 to 64. They have experience, financial stability and extensive networks.