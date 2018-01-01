Rohit Arora

CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit

Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit, is one of the country's best-known experts on small business financing and financial technology (FinTech).

Biz2Credit was founded in 2007 and is backed by Nexus Venture Partners. Since its inception, Biz2Credit has become the leading online marketplace for small business funding, having arranged more than $2 billion in small business funding for thousands of companies throughout the U.S. Biz2Credit is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for leading banks and other financial institutions, investors and service providers in the U.S., India , Australia and Canada.

Banks or FinTechs - Who Does a Better Job for Business Loans?
Banks or FinTechs - Who Does a Better Job for Business Loans?

Banks have a broad existing customer base and FinTechs have new ideas, agile implementation, and cutting-edge analytics
How are New Age Fintech Solutions Addressing Financing Gaps for SME Sector?
How are New Age Fintech Solutions Addressing Financing Gaps for SME Sector?

Objective for FinTech companies is to support promising entrepreneurs in getting quick funds to jumpstart their business ideas
Why Big Banks Are Lending More to Small Businesses
Why Big Banks Are Lending More to Small Businesses

Here we go over several reasons why larger banks are starting to warm up to small-business lending again.
