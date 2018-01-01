Roman Mandryk

Founder & CEO Unchainet

Roman Mandryk is the founder and CEO of Unchainet holding more than 10 years of experience in the field of software development, cloud, blockchain, and ICO. In 2015, he co-founded a company Node Vision, where he co-led the development team helping several startups to architect and successfully launch their software products. In last 3 years, he worked extensively with public cloud and he’s a certified cloud solution architect. He envisages changing the way how computing resources are traded around the world.

How a Decentralized Heterogeneous Cloud Platform Could be a Game Changer
Cloud Technology

With a heterogeneous cloud computing infrastructure, things will get more simplified and in days to come cost-effective in every sense
