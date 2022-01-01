Ron Jaworski

Ron Jaworski

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-Founder

Ron Jaworski is the founder and CEO of Trinity Audio. He is an ad-tech veteran with a deep understanding of the publisher and brands landscape. Prior to founding Trinity Audio, he co-founded TIM Media the was sold to Somoto for $13 million. He is also a member of the Forbes Business Council.

https://www.trinityaudio.ai/

Follow Ron Jaworski on Social

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How Looking Back at History Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur and Leader

History hides some important lessons for leaders and entrepreneurs.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like