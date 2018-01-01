Ron Yekutiel

Videos
#3 Ways Video Makes the Global Workplace Personal
No matter how big or complicated modern business may get, video can preserve our connections on a human scale
Grow Your Business
10 Ways for Software Companies to Keep Customers Around
Take these proactive measures to reduce your churn rate.
Managing Employees
A CEO's New Year's Resolutions to Improve Employee Satisfaction
A boost in morale can help propel a company forward in the new year.
Starting a Business
10 Tips for Building a Successful Software Business
Companies that provide services, mostly through the cloud, are growing at a fast pace. Here's how you can get into the action.
Holidays
6 Business Lessons From 6 Big Holidays
We can actually improve our results if we just listen to what the holidays are trying to tell us.
Video
7 Uses of Internal Company Videos That Can Boost Productivity and Collaboration
More and more people say they feel that video will play an important role in different business functions in the immediate future.
Military
10 Things Entrepreneurs and Military Pilots Have in Common
A startup founder shares the lessons he learned while serving as a helicopter pilot.
Pitching Investors
A Pitch Deck Containing These 15 Slides Is More Likely to Get the Money
By playing up the what, who, why and how, investors will have a better idea of why they should partner with your company.
Investors
Pitching for Success: What to Do Before, During and After an Investor Meeting
To secure an investment, you need to capture the investor's heart, not just his mind.
Ready for Anything
Consider These 10 Strategies When Preparing to Grow Your Company
There are concrete steps you can take as your progress your startup to the next level.
Funding
Boost Your Chances of Fundraising Success With These 5 Preparation Tips
Creating a solid foundation for raising funds will help a company to be more organized and have a better chance of getting that much-needed capital.
Project Grow
Be Like Google, Facebook and Apple, and Craft a Company Mantra to Live By
Why and how you should form a short sentence that can serve you as you build and grow your business.
Starting a Business
The 5 Pillars, or 'Fingers,' of Successful Entrepreneurship
What sets the successful businesses apart from the failed ones? This 'handy' metaphor should help.
Company Culture
Take a Page From Israelis By Being Direct
A little 'chutzpa' will go a long way by creating a more open environment that saves everyone time.
R&D
Israel Has Emerged as an R&D Alternative to Silicon Valley
The nation's tech prowess and entrepreneurial vigor has attracted many of the worlds largest corporations but startups are welcome, too.