Ron Yekutiel

Ron Yekutiel

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Kaltura Inc.
Ron Yekutiel is the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Kaltura, Inc., a widely-used online-video platform.

Videos

#3 Ways Video Makes the Global Workplace Personal

No matter how big or complicated modern business may get, video can preserve our connections on a human scale
4 min read
Grow Your Business

10 Ways for Software Companies to Keep Customers Around

Take these proactive measures to reduce your churn rate.
5 min read
Managing Employees

A CEO's New Year's Resolutions to Improve Employee Satisfaction

A boost in morale can help propel a company forward in the new year.
4 min read
Starting a Business

10 Tips for Building a Successful Software Business

Companies that provide services, mostly through the cloud, are growing at a fast pace. Here's how you can get into the action.
5 min read
Holidays

6 Business Lessons From 6 Big Holidays

We can actually improve our results if we just listen to what the holidays are trying to tell us.
5 min read
Video

7 Uses of Internal Company Videos That Can Boost Productivity and Collaboration

More and more people say they feel that video will play an important role in different business functions in the immediate future.
4 min read
Military

10 Things Entrepreneurs and Military Pilots Have in Common

A startup founder shares the lessons he learned while serving as a helicopter pilot.
5 min read
Pitching Investors

A Pitch Deck Containing These 15 Slides Is More Likely to Get the Money

By playing up the what, who, why and how, investors will have a better idea of why they should partner with your company.
5 min read
Investors

Pitching for Success: What to Do Before, During and After an Investor Meeting

To secure an investment, you need to capture the investor's heart, not just his mind.
4 min read
Ready for Anything

Consider These 10 Strategies When Preparing to Grow Your Company

There are concrete steps you can take as your progress your startup to the next level.
5 min read
Funding

Boost Your Chances of Fundraising Success With These 5 Preparation Tips

Creating a solid foundation for raising funds will help a company to be more organized and have a better chance of getting that much-needed capital.
4 min read
Project Grow

Be Like Google, Facebook and Apple, and Craft a Company Mantra to Live By

Why and how you should form a short sentence that can serve you as you build and grow your business.
4 min read
Starting a Business

The 5 Pillars, or 'Fingers,' of Successful Entrepreneurship

What sets the successful businesses apart from the failed ones? This 'handy' metaphor should help.
3 min read
Company Culture

Take a Page From Israelis By Being Direct

A little 'chutzpa' will go a long way by creating a more open environment that saves everyone time.
3 min read
R&D

Israel Has Emerged as an R&D Alternative to Silicon Valley

The nation's tech prowess and entrepreneurial vigor has attracted many of the worlds largest corporations but startups are welcome, too.
4 min read
