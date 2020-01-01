About Roxana Mohammadian-Molina
Roxana Mohammadian-Molina is Chief Strategy Officer and board member at Blend Network, a peer-to-peer business secured lending platform. A former banker at Morgan Stanley in London, she now focuses on investing in, growing, and advising fintech companies.
