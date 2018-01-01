Roy Hessel

Roy is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Clearly Group. With over 900 employees and operations in Canada, USA, Sweden, China, Japan and Brazil, Roy leads his team on their mission to provide universal access to vision. He has been a pioneer of online optical since he founded EyeBuyDirect in 2005 with the ambition to make vision correction globally accessible.
The Art of Simultaneously Managing Multiple Companies
The secret to getting it all done is not trying to do it all yourself, which is impossible anyway.