Guest Writer
President and Co-founder, Enventys Partners
Roy Morejon is the president and co-founder of Enventys Partners, a vertically integrated product development, crowd-funding and digital marketing agency headquartered in Charlotte, NC. A serial entrepreneur in online marketing for more than 25 years, Morejon consulted for AOL and Microsoft while still in his teens and now provides tech startups with a one-stop solution for their go-to-market needs.

If Your Startup Falls Into One of These Categories, It's Not a Fit for Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding may well not be the best route software, mobile app or idea arenas. If your product is about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, you'll do well.
7 min read
3 Mistakes to Avoid When Running a Crowdfunding Campaign
There are plenty of Cinderella stories but also just as many cautionary tales out there. How to make yours the former, not the latter.
5 min read
Striving for Unicorn Startup Status? Don't Count on Luck.
Your disruptive 'next big thing' won't shoot to stardom because of luck but because you understood the external risks and made the decision to put yourself in luck's path.
6 min read
