Guest Writer

President and Co-founder, Enventys Partners

Roy Morejon is the president and co-founder of Enventys Partners , a vertically integrated product development, crowd-funding and digital marketing agency headquartered in Charlotte, NC. A serial entrepreneur in online marketing for more than 25 years, Morejon consulted for AOL and Microsoft while still in his teens and now provides tech startups with a one-stop solution for their go-to-market needs.