Guest Writer

Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Entrepreneur

Ruschelle Khanna is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and has over 15 years experience as a psychotherapist in New York, Connecticut and West Virginia. She is a neurological Lyme disease expert and uses therapeutic healing modalities such as cognitive behavioral therapy, hypnotherapy and tapping to support those experience Lyme and other chronic conditions. She says that her own experience of suffering from Lyme has changed her life and the way she practices therapy.