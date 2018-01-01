Rupam Biswas

Founder & CEO, Sendhelper

Sendhelper is the leading mobile e-commerce platform for services in Singapore; allowing thousands of individuals, service providers and households to interact, book, and pay for home services with ease. Being a post-data company, akin to a LinkedIn for blue-collared workers, Sendhelper plans to capitalize on the data available on consumption behaviour, and workers’ and employers’ preferences by focusing on gamification and AI technologies to create an enhanced, network-based platform that addresses burning issues in employment, skills development and manpower management across different markets.