About Russ Alan Prince
Russ Alan Price is one of the leading authorities in the private wealth industry. He regularly consults with the Super Rich, family offices and select professionals. Prince is executive director of the Family Office Association Institute and has authored or co-authored more than 60 books, including The High-Functioning Single-Family Office: A Primer for Family Members and Senior Management.
More From Russ Alan Prince
Wealth
Why Entrepreneurship Alone Isn't Enough To Make You Really Rich
You can't just be savvy about your business strategy. Keep these steps in mind to make your money work for you.