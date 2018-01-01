Russell Ure

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of Klashwerks
Founder and CEO of Klashwerks, Russell Ure has a long history guiding the development of leading edge products. Previously, Ure was the CEO of Blacksumac and has held senior product leadership positions at Rove Mobile, Newbridge Networks, Alcatel Networks, TimeStep and Klockwork.

What All Entrepreneurs Should Consider Before Selling Their Company
It is a tough decision and one that even if you felt that you made the right choice, you will always be second guessing.
6 min read
