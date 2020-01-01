About Sabine Holl
Sabine Holl is IBM’s Vice President Technical Sales and Chief Technology Officer for IBM Middle East and Africa. She is responsible for IBM’s technical community across the Middle East and Africa. For her, innovation is literally driven by inclusion, across all levels of technology, skills, and experiences, from graduates just starting out, through to thought leaders, specialists, architects, and advocates, who help and advice IBM’s clients to accelerate and transform their business across all industries, and into the fourth, cognitive, industrial revolution. Early in her career in the mid 90’s, Sabine started as a graduate herself. In IBM Austria’s mainframe services division, she partnered with clients to building out strategies, modernizing their existing environment and moving into the internet era. Impassioned about the arising opportunities that technology brings she quickly became a subject matter expert teaching workshops around the world, publishing several books, and being a trusted advisor to large institutions across Europe. With new markets opening up in Eastern Europe, Russia, and the Middle East and Africa, she led by example, introducing first of a kind, brand new technologies, whilst transforming and persuading minds towards the digital world. It led her to be the first woman in IBMs software division in CEMEA region to be certified as an IT Specialist.
More From Sabine Holl
Women in Business
Driving Change (Through Tech): Empowering Women To Innovate Without Restrictions
One in three startups in the region today were founded by or are led by women- a higher percentage than in Silicon Valley.