About Safi Roshdy
Safi Roshdy is the founder of ahlanwasahlan think tank llc, and a proponent of human intelligence.
More From Safi Roshdy
Environment
Reflections On Being An Environmentally Conscious Startup At An Entrepreneurial Event
Diversion from landfill is no piece of cake. There is simply too much trash being generated on a daily basis for any of the existing systems to be able to handle efficiently, and there is simply too much trash that no one wants to -or can conveniently- handle, store, or sell.